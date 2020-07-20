A/L and Scholarship examination dates to be announced today

A special discussion will be held today (20) to decide on the dates for this year's GCE Advanced Level and Grade Five Scholarship Examinations.The Ministry of Education had earlier announced that the date of the examination would be announced after this discussion between the Minister in charge of the subject, the Commissioner General of Examinations and other authorities.

Therefore, the ministry of education has noted that the examination date for the grade 5 scholarship exam and advanced level examination will be announced today.

Subject minister Dallas Alahapperuma will be informing this officially at a media briefing held today.

The ministry of education decided to postpone the A/L and Grade 5 scholarship examination which was to be held in August owing to COVID 19.

Attending a media briefing the subject minister noted that the A/L examination is to commence on the 7th of September while the Grade 5 scholarship exam is to be held on the 13th of September.

However parents as well as tuition teachers association has complained to the ministry of education regarding issues pertaining to the syllabus due to the closure of schools and tuition classes as result of the pandemic.

Considering these complaints the ministry of education has decided to reevaluate the circumstances following several detailed discussions and the final decision is to be announced today.

Meanwhile the ministry of education announced recently that the schools interim holiday will be extended by another week.

Accordingly the ministry has decided to resume academic activities from the 27th of July onwards which will only be applicable for grade 11, 12 and 13 students.

Director General of health services Dr. Anil Jasinghe has noted other grades will recommence on Monday 10th of August following the general election.