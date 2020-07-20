A man has drowned while he was bathing with his girlfriend in the “Doovili” waterfall in the Lankagama area in Neluwa yesterday (19) according to the Neluwa Police.

The deceased has been identified as a 35-year-old resident of Melbourne Place, Wellawatte.

He had met with the accident while taking a bath with his girlfriend, who is a doctor by profession.

Residents of the area and the police have recovered the body of the drowned man and taken him to the Neluwa Hospital.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased is to be held at the Karapitiya Hospital in Galle today.