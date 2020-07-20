Prime+minister+responds+to+those+who+pose+blame+about+archaeological+monuments





Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that certain groups that did not protect even a single archaeological a site or a treasure depository while they were holding on to power, were today slinging mud at him regarding archaeological monuments.

Participating at a people’s rally held at Badalkumbura in Moneragala yesterday the Prime Minister said that every time his government was in power, action had been taken to protect archaeological sites.

On this occasion the Prime Minister also expressed views regarding the destruction of the Kurunegala archaeological monuments.