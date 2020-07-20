Final+opportunity+for+Postal+voters+

Voters who have applied for postal voting for the general election and have not yet cast their ballots have been given the opportunity to do so, today and tomorrow.

Accordingly, postal voting can be carried out by visiting the District Secretariats today.

Postal voting for the general election commenced on the 13th. The Elections Commission stated that postal voting has exceeded 90 percent.

Meanwhile, 210 people have been arrested in connection with complaints regarding the general election. The Police Media Division stated that it also includes 3 candidates.