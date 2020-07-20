සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Hong Kong leader says that coronavirus in Hong Kong is out of control

Monday, 20 July 2020 - 10:59

Hong+Kong+leader+says+that+coronavirus+in+Hong+Kong+is+out+of+control+

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide, has increased to 14,633,037, while the number of deaths reported has increased to 608,539.

The highest number of infections in the past 24 hours has been reported from the United States with 63,584 new patients.

Accordingly, the total number of infected people reported from USA has increased to 3,896,585. The death toll from the United States is 143,269.

In the past 24 hours, 40,243 new infections have been reported from India, bringing the total number of infected people to 1,118,107.

With 67 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the country's total death toll now stands at 27,503.

Meanwhile, the leader of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam said that the spread of the coronavirus in Hong Kong has reached a critical level.

She further stated that it has now reached a stage where it is now out of control. With 500 new cases reported in the past 24 hours

There have been 1,886 coronavirus infected persons reported from Hong Kong so far, with a death toll of 12.

GCE A/L and year 5 Scholarship exams dates released- Exams in October -Ministry of education
GCE A/L and year 5 Scholarship exams dates released- Exams in October -Ministry of education
Monday, 20 July 2020 - 11:47

The new dates for GCE A/L & Grade 5 Scholarship Exam have been announced by the Secretary of the Ministry of Education today (20 July);  GCE... Read More

Chinese Cinemas open after six months - last years box office revenue at US $ 9.2 billion
Chinese Cinemas open after six months - last years box office revenue at US $ 9.2 billion
Monday, 20 July 2020 - 12:40

Chinese cinemas that were closed due to the spread of the coronavirus have reopened today after six months. According to foreign reports, the numbers... Read More

Many roads in the Galle District are inundated with the heavy rains
Many roads in the Galle District are inundated with the heavy rains
Monday, 20 July 2020 - 11:01

Many roads in the Galle District including the Galle city have been inundated due to the heavy rains that have been prevailing since this morning (20).Our... Read More


logo

Trending News

GCE A/L and year 5 Scholarship exams dates released- Exams in October -Ministry of education
20 July 2020
GCE A/L and year 5 Scholarship exams dates released- Exams in October -Ministry of education
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,724
19 July 2020
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,724
Rains to continue for the next 12 hours - Advisory for Heavy Rain issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre
20 July 2020
Rains to continue for the next 12 hours - Advisory for Heavy Rain issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre
Fatal accident on Nugegoda Flyover - one dead and two critically injured (Video/Photos)
20 July 2020
Fatal accident on Nugegoda Flyover - one dead and two critically injured (Video/Photos)
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,715
19 July 2020
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,715

International News

France opens arson probe after fire at cathedral in Nantes
19 July 2020
France opens arson probe after fire at cathedral in Nantes
Seven Panama youths killed in attack near lake
19 July 2020
Seven Panama youths killed in attack near lake
Australia’s PM delays Parliament
18 July 2020
Australia’s PM delays Parliament
US passenger flights to India to resume
18 July 2020
US passenger flights to India to resume
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.