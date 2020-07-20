Hong+Kong+leader+says+that+coronavirus+in+Hong+Kong+is+out+of+control+

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide, has increased to 14,633,037, while the number of deaths reported has increased to 608,539.

The highest number of infections in the past 24 hours has been reported from the United States with 63,584 new patients.

Accordingly, the total number of infected people reported from USA has increased to 3,896,585. The death toll from the United States is 143,269.

In the past 24 hours, 40,243 new infections have been reported from India, bringing the total number of infected people to 1,118,107.

With 67 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the country's total death toll now stands at 27,503.

Meanwhile, the leader of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam said that the spread of the coronavirus in Hong Kong has reached a critical level.

She further stated that it has now reached a stage where it is now out of control. With 500 new cases reported in the past 24 hours

There have been 1,886 coronavirus infected persons reported from Hong Kong so far, with a death toll of 12.