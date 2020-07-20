Hong+Kong+leader+says+that+coronavirus+spread+is+showing+no+sign+of+coming+under+control+

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide, has increased to 14,633,037, while the number of deaths reported has increased to 608,539.The highest number of infections in the past 24 hours has been reported from the United States with 63,584 new patients.Accordingly, the total number of infected people reported from USA has increased to 3,896,585.The death toll from the United States is 143,269. In the past 24 hours, 40,243 new infections have been reported from India, bringing the total number of infected people to 1,118,107.With 67 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the country's total death toll now stands at 27,503.

Hong Kong has recorded its highest one-day increase in cases since the pandemic began.



The territory's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that the situation as "really critical" and said there was "no sign" it was coming under control.

Ms Lam announced new restrictions to contain the spread with 100 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.



There have been 1,886 coronavirus infected persons reported from Hong Kong so far, with a death toll of 12.