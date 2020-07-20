සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

20 Coronavirus patients reported yesterday - Police to hold classes for those who don’t wear masks

Monday, 20 July 2020 - 7:54

20+Coronavirus+patients+reported+yesterday+-+Police+to+hold+classes+for+those+who+don%E2%80%99t+wear+masks

With the reporting of 20 more corona patients yesterday the total number of corona patients in the country has risen to 2724.

Out of which 9 of them had arrived from Saudi Arabia and were in quarantine while 3 others had being associates of the Kandakadu infected patients who are residents of Kahathuduwa.

Further, 3 individuals who had arrived from Qatar and 2 individuals who had arrived from UAE and India have also tested positive for Corona virus and they have been subject to quarantine upon arrival.

The government Inforation department noted that an associate of the Kandakadu infected patient who is a resident of Palmadulla and was being subject to quarantine had also tested positive yesterday.

Accordingly 678 coronavirus patients continue to be under medical observation while the total number of recovered stands at 2035.

Further the Galle district medical officers office noted that a counselor at the Kandakadu rehabilitation center who had contracted COVID 19 a resident of Habaraduwa who was being treated at the IDH had returned home upon recovery.

It was confirmed that he had contracted the virus following a PCR test conducted at the Galle- Karapitiya teaching hospital and 21 of his associates including his spouse was subject to quarantine.

Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennekoon has stated that the public who do not seem concerned about wearing facemasks in public will be summoned to the police stations and will be made to sit through a lecture delivered by a doctor on the importance of wearing a mask.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-July-19| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 2,724

Recovered and discharged – 2,035

Active cases – 687

New Cases for the day – 20* 

Total Deaths – 11

 

Date

New patients

in July

19 -July

20*

18 -July

07*

17 -July

10

16 -July

13

15 -July

09

14 -July

19

13 -July

29

12 -July

106

11 -July

57

10 -July

300

09 -July

60

08 -July

13

07 -July

04

06 -July

01

05 -July

02

04 -July

05

03 -July

03

02 -July

12

01 -July

07

* on going data to be updated

GCE A/L and year 5 Scholarship exams dates released- Exams in October -Ministry of education
GCE A/L and year 5 Scholarship exams dates released- Exams in October -Ministry of education
Monday, 20 July 2020 - 11:47

The new dates for GCE A/L & Grade 5 Scholarship Exam have been announced by the Secretary of the Ministry of Education today (20 July);  GCE... Read More

Chinese Cinemas open after six months - last years box office revenue at US $ 9.2 billion
Chinese Cinemas open after six months - last years box office revenue at US $ 9.2 billion
Monday, 20 July 2020 - 12:40

Chinese cinemas that were closed due to the spread of the coronavirus have reopened today after six months. According to foreign reports, the numbers... Read More

Many roads in the Galle District are inundated with the heavy rains
Many roads in the Galle District are inundated with the heavy rains
Monday, 20 July 2020 - 11:01

Many roads in the Galle District including the Galle city have been inundated due to the heavy rains that have been prevailing since this morning (20).Our... Read More


logo

Trending News

GCE A/L and year 5 Scholarship exams dates released- Exams in October -Ministry of education
20 July 2020
GCE A/L and year 5 Scholarship exams dates released- Exams in October -Ministry of education
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,724
19 July 2020
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,724
Rains to continue for the next 12 hours - Advisory for Heavy Rain issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre
20 July 2020
Rains to continue for the next 12 hours - Advisory for Heavy Rain issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre
Fatal accident on Nugegoda Flyover - one dead and two critically injured (Video/Photos)
20 July 2020
Fatal accident on Nugegoda Flyover - one dead and two critically injured (Video/Photos)
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,715
19 July 2020
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,715

International News

France opens arson probe after fire at cathedral in Nantes
19 July 2020
France opens arson probe after fire at cathedral in Nantes
Seven Panama youths killed in attack near lake
19 July 2020
Seven Panama youths killed in attack near lake
Australia’s PM delays Parliament
18 July 2020
Australia’s PM delays Parliament
US passenger flights to India to resume
18 July 2020
US passenger flights to India to resume
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.