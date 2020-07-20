20 Coronavirus patients reported yesterday - Police to hold classes for those who don’t wear masks

With the reporting of 20 more corona patients yesterday the total number of corona patients in the country has risen to 2724.

Out of which 9 of them had arrived from Saudi Arabia and were in quarantine while 3 others had being associates of the Kandakadu infected patients who are residents of Kahathuduwa.

Further, 3 individuals who had arrived from Qatar and 2 individuals who had arrived from UAE and India have also tested positive for Corona virus and they have been subject to quarantine upon arrival.

The government Inforation department noted that an associate of the Kandakadu infected patient who is a resident of Palmadulla and was being subject to quarantine had also tested positive yesterday.

Accordingly 678 coronavirus patients continue to be under medical observation while the total number of recovered stands at 2035.

Further the Galle district medical officers office noted that a counselor at the Kandakadu rehabilitation center who had contracted COVID 19 a resident of Habaraduwa who was being treated at the IDH had returned home upon recovery.

It was confirmed that he had contracted the virus following a PCR test conducted at the Galle- Karapitiya teaching hospital and 21 of his associates including his spouse was subject to quarantine.

Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennekoon has stated that the public who do not seem concerned about wearing facemasks in public will be summoned to the police stations and will be made to sit through a lecture delivered by a doctor on the importance of wearing a mask.



Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-July-19| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 2,724



Recovered and discharged – 2,035

Active cases – 687

New Cases for the day – 20*

Total Deaths – 11

Date New patients in July 19 -July 20* 18 -July 07* 17 -July 10 16 -July 13 15 -July 09 14 -July 19 13 -July 29 12 -July 106 11 -July 57 10 -July 300 09 -July 60 08 -July 13 07 -July 04 06 -July 01 05 -July 02 04 -July 05 03 -July 03 02 -July 12 01 -July 07

* on going data to be updated