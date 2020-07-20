409+arrested+for+drug+offenses+in+24+hours

409 persons have been arrested for drug offenses in special raids carried out in the Western Province during the last 24 hours ending at 5 this morning.



The Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province stated that 153 suspects were arrested with heroin.



Meanwhile 1,522 people in the Western Province were warned yesterday for not wearing face masks.



The office of the Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province stated that another 1,340 persons have been warned for not maintaining social distancing.