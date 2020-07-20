Rains to continue for the next 12 hours - Advisory for Heavy Rain issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre







Prevailing heavy rain to continue for the next 12 hours in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central & Southern Provinces; Over 100mm rain expected in some places:Advisory for Heavy Rain issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre at 08.00 a.m. 20 July 2020 for the period until 08.00 p.m. 20 July 2020.Following rainfalls were recorded from 08.00 a.m. on 19.07.2020 to 08.00 a.m. on 20.07.2020.Dehiowita (Kegalle district) 219.0Hoyare (Galle district) 160.0Ethkandura (Galle district) 137.5Meegahathenna (Kalutara district) 117.0Parakaduwa (Ratnapura district) 106.0Pasyala (Gampaha District) 100.0