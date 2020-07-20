Heavy traffic along the High Level road as Baseline junction in Kirulapone flooded due to heavy rainfall.



Meanwhile the prevailing showery condition in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces is

expected to continue during next 12 hours.



Heavy rainfalls about 100mm are likely at some places.



A soldier was killed and two others injured when an Army Cab met with an accident on the Nugegoda flyover this morning.



