Section of Southern Expressway Colombo bound lane closed - Soil embankment collapses

Colombo bound lane on the Southern Expressway between Imaduwa and Pinnaduwa temporarily closed due to collapse of a soil embankment.



However, the police stated that the traffic on the lane from Colombo to Matara is functions as usual.



Landslide warnings have been issued for five districts due to the prevailing rainy weather.



The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) said that the landslide warning will be effective in Colombo, Kalutara, Kegalle, Ratnapura and Galle districts until 9.00 am tomorrow.