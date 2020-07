Chinese cinemas that were closed due to the spread of the coronavirus have reopened today after six months.

According to foreign reports, the numbers in the audience are restricted in the cinemas that are open from today in areas where there is a low risk of coronavirus spreading.

Tickets are being sold online, and all forms of refreshments inside the cinemas are banned.

China has the second-largest film market in the world, with a box office revenue of $ 9.2 billion last year.