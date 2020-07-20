සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

GCE A/L and year 5 Scholarship exams dates released- Exams in October -Ministry of education

Monday, 20 July 2020 - 11:47

The new dates for GCE A/L & Grade 5 Scholarship Exam have been announced by the Secretary of the Ministry of Education today (20 July); 
  • GCE A/L will be held from October 12 to 6th November
  • Scholarship Exam will be held on October 11
A special discussion was held today (20) to decide on the dates for this year's GCE Advanced Level and Grade Five Scholarship Examinations. 

The Ministry of Education had earlier announced that the date of the examination would be announced after this discussion between the Minister in charge of the subject, the Commissioner General of Examinations and other authorities. 

The ministry of education decided to postpone the A/L and Grade 5 scholarship examination which was to be held in August owing to COVID 19, and postponed the exams to the 7th of September while the Grade 5 scholarship exam was postponed to the 13th of September. 

However, parents as well as the tuition teachers association complained to the ministry of education regarding issues pertaining to the syllabus due to the closure of schools and tuition classes as result of the pandemic. 

Considering these complaints, the ministry of education decided to reevaluate the circumstances following several detailed discussions and the final decision is to be announced today. 

The new dates for October have now been decided based on the above.

Meanwhile the ministry of education announced recently that the school’s interim holiday will be extended by another week.
