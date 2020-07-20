සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Coronavirus patients from Kandakadu increases to 560 - Family in Homagama test positive

Monday, 20 July 2020 - 13:05

Military Spokesman Brigadier Chandana Wickramasinghe stated that the number of coronavirus infections associated with the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center has risen to 560.

From this group, 451 were rehabilitated detainees and 63 were staff members.

Military Spokesman Brigadier Chandana Wickramasinghe further said that five others were invited staff to sessions and the other 41 were closely associated with the coronavirus patients at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center.

At present 6,052 persons are being quarantined in 53 quarantine centers controlled by the three forces and six persons who had completed the quarantine at the Kalpitiya Quarantine Center have left today.

With the reporting of 20 more coronavirus patients yesterday the total number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 2724.

Out of which 9 of them had arrived from Saudi Arabia and were in quarantine while 3 others had being associates of the Kandakadu infected patients who are residents of Kahathuduwa.

Further, 3 individuals who had arrived from Qatar and 2 individuals who had arrived from UAE and India have also tested positive for Corona virus and they have been subject to quarantine upon arrival.

The government Inforation department noted that an associate of the Kandakadu infected patient who is a resident of Palmadulla and was being subject to quarantine had also tested positive yesterday.

Accordingly 678 corona patients continue to be under medical observation while the total number of recovered stands at 2035.

Further the Galle district medical officers office noted that a counselor at the Kandakadu rehabilitation center who had contracted COVID 19 a resident of Habaraduwa who was being treated at the IDH had returned home upon recovery.

It was confirmed that he had contracted the virus following a PCR test conducted at the Galle- Karapitiya teaching hospital and 21 of his associates including his spouse was subject to quarantine.

With a resident of Homagama who was a guest speaker at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center testing positive for Coronavirus his family were subjected to PCR tests.

The PCR tests for his family came in positive confirming that his wife and two children were infected with the virus

Kahathuduwa Medical Officer of Health Dr. Dhanuka Padmaraja stated that they were taken to the Angoda National Institute of Infectious Diseases without the help of Public Health Inspectors since the PHI’s are on trade union action.

Meanwhile, two women from a neighbouring house of the 11-year-old coronavirus infected school boy who was found in the Yaya Paha area in Rajanganaya, Anuradhapura, developed fever symptoms last night and they have accordingly informed the public health inspectors in the area.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-July-19| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 2,724

Recovered and discharged – 2,035

Active cases – 687

New Cases for the day – 20* 

Total Deaths – 11

 

Date

New patients
in July

19 -July

20*

18 -July

07*

17 -July

10

16 -July

13

15 -July

09

14 -July

19

13 -July

29

12 -July

106

11 -July

57

10 -July

300

09 -July

60

08 -July

13

07 -July

04

06 -July

01

05 -July

02

04 -July

05

03 -July

03

02 -July

12

01 -July

07

* on going data to be updated



