Nugegoda flyover accident latest CCTV Footage - The private bus was overtaking another bus, Army soldier killed

An army soldier was killed and two others injured when an Army double cab met with an accident on the Nugegoda flyover this morning.

Police Media spokesman SSP Jaliya Senarathna said the Colombo bound bus which was overtaking another bus has hit the Panagoda bound army double cab.

The victim was the driver of the double cab and was identified as a 35-year-old resident of Waturawala in Ambalangoda.

The injured were rushed to Kalubowila hospital.

The driver of the ill-fated bus is scheduled to be produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate.