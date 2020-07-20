Several places inundated - proceedings in Galle courts interrupted (Video)

Minuvangoda (Gampaha district) 109.0

Hegoda (Galle district) 82.0

Manikkanda (Galle district) 78.5

Yakkalamulla (Galle district) 74.5

Very heavy rainfalls above 150 mm are likely at some places.Fairly Strong winds (40-50 kmph) gusting up to (70-80) kmph can be expected during showers/thundershowers.Situation at 11.30 amFollowing rainfalls were recorded from 08.30 a.m. on 20.07.2020 to 11.30 a.m. on 20.07.2020.Many by roads in the Dehiwala area were inundated due to the rains.Heavy rains are also reported in the Galle District and many roads in the Galle city have been inundated.The Galle Magistrate's Court premises were also inundated and its activities were disrupted.The Galle-Baddegama road was inundated in the Hirimbura and Kahaduwa estate areas. Our correspondents stated that the Galle - Narawala - Poddala road has also been flooded.The road leading to the Kalutara-Aluthgama railway station and the road leading to Dharga Town were also flooded.Our regional correspondent reports that it is raining in the Monaragala district after many months.Steps have been taken to temporarily close the section of the Southern Expressway between Imaduwa and Pinnaduwa due to a landslide.Vehicles coming from Beliatta to Colombo can exit Imaduwa and return to Pinnaduwa Expressway.The Road Development Authority stated that vehicles traveling from Colombo to Beliatta can leave Pinnaduwa and re-enter the Southern Expressway from Imaduwa.Landslide warning issued for five districts due to prevailing rainy weather.The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) said that the landslide warning will be effective in Colombo, Kalutara, Kegalle, Ratnapura and Galle districts until 9.00 am tomorrow.The Meteorological Department said that the wind speed in the western and southern sea areas could increase rapidly from 70 to 80 km per hour.