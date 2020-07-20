PM pays homage to Kirivehara (Video)





Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa paid homage to the Kirivehera Dagoba in Kataragama this morning and received blessings.



The Prime Minister's Media Unit stated that a Seth Pirith chanting was held in front of the Kirivehera Chaitya on behalf of the Prime Minister.



Thereafter the Prime Minister called on the Chief Incumbent of the Kiri Vehera Rajamaha Viharaya, the Chief Sanghanayake of Ruhunumagampattu Ven. Kobawaka Dhamminda Thero and received blessings.



Afterwards the Prime Minister participated in a Blessing Pooja held at the Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya.



Meanwhile, participating in a public meeting organized by the Sri Lanka People's Front in Bibila yesterday, the Prime Minister said that the time to rise as a nation is now.