The+body+of+a+17+year+old+schoolboy+who+went+to+guard+a+peanut+plantation+found+in+a+canal

The body of a 17-year-old schoolboy has been found dead after falling into a canal in the Puttalam-Saliyawewa-Ihala Puliyankulama-Meegaswewa area.



Police stated that the student had gone with a relative and another neighbor to guard a peanut plantation last night.



The student's body was found in a canal near a paddy field during a search, since the student who had gone out did not show up for a long time.