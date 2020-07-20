සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President receives warm welcome at Ratnapura Seevali Stadium (Video)

Monday, 20 July 2020 - 14:44

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says the proposed Ratnapura Urban Development Plan will give the city a new look. A fully fledged bus stand in the center of Ratnapura town will also be constructed under the new plan.

The President made these remarks participating at the public gathering held near the Seevali Ground, Ratnapura, today, (19) in support of the candidates of Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna (SLPP) contesting August 5th election.

Former Minister W.D.J. Seneviratne and candidate Mr. Ranjith Bandara had organized the public meeting.

The construction work on Colombo-Ratnapura Expressway has commenced, the President said. The request made by the people to renovate the Gilimale Hospital was referred to Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

The President also participated in a public meeting organized by candidate Mr. Premalal Jayasekara in front of the Nivithigala bus stand. People apprised the President on the issue of not having title deeds to lands for about 35,000 people, who are living on the lands belonging to the old railway line from Avissawella to Opanayaka. The President instructed the relevant officials to investigate the possible course of action that could be taken in this regard.

The people requested the President to enforce stern legal actions against drug traffickers and rapists and pledged that they will extend their fullest support to the efforts of the President to build a safer country.

The President, who participated in the public meetings organized by Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi and former State Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara near the Eheliyagoda Divisional Secretariat and former State Minister Janaka Wakkumbura in front of the Kalawana, Ayagama Weekly Fair premises engaged in a cordial discussion with the people gathered at the venue.

The difficulties faced by the gem miners were brought to the attention of the President. The President agreed to take steps for the issuance of gem licenses by a single agency covering all divisions of the field.



