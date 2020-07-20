People in Waraketiya suffering without water (video)

සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Monday, 20 July 2020 - 15:23

The Waraketiya village is located in the Kolladeniya Grama Niladhari Division of the Madulla Divisional Secretariat Division in Moneragala.

Residents of the village, which is home to nearly 200 families, are facing a severe water shortage due to the dry weather, with only one well available.

For many months of the year, drought-stricken villagers find it difficult to obtain clean drinking water.

The villagers say that many people are suffering from various diseases due to the shortages of safe drinking water.

Also, due to the dry weather all the wells in the area have dried up and the villagers have to travel about 2 km in search of water.

It is unfortunate that the authorities have not paid any attention to the drinking water problem of the villagers of Waraketiya at a time when billions of rupees are being wasted on various large-scale projects.

The Red Minute will continue to pay close attention to this until a proper solution is found to their water problem.

