Committee+report+on+Buwanekabahu+building+in+Kurunegala+to+be+submitted+to+the+Prime+Minister

The report of the committee appointed to look into the damage to a building of archaeological value believed to be from the reign of Buwanekabahu II in the 13th century, is due to be handed over to the Prime Minister on the 23rd.

Director General of Archaeology Prof. Senarath Dissanayake said that a five-member committee appointed to look into the damage to the building is conducting further studies.

He further stated that the preparation of the relevant interim report will commence today. The building was bulldozed and destroyed on the 15th.