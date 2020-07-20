Traffic+on+Badulla-Mahinganaya+road+disrupted+due+to+landslides

Traffic has been disrupted at several places on the Badulla - Mahiyanganaya road due to landslides caused by heavy rains.
Our correspondent stated that landslides have occurred on the Badulla - Mahiyanganaya road from Dunhinda and surrounding areas.
Our correspondent further stated that at present traffic is being restricted to one lane.
