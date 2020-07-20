Lucknow+in+India+under+lock+down+from+today

The capital city of Lucknow in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has declared four areas as "large containment zones" for one week starting today.



These areas will be under lockdown and closed for a week from today.



With 2,509 patients, Lucknow currently has the highest active COVID-19 numbers for any district in the state



Also, for the first time in India, more than 40,000 new corona infections were reported in a day yesterday, and the total number of infected people in the country now exceeds 1,118,000.



The coronavirus death toll in India is also over 27,500.