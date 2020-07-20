Two+close+associates+of+Uru+Juva+and+Samayang+arrested+

Mirihana Police have arrested two members of an underworld gang.

It is reported that one of the arrested suspects is Chaminda Kumara, an associate of ‘Samayang’ the underworld gang leader from Bomiriya, Kaduwela.

It is reported that he has been directing the heroin racket of the underworld gang leader ‘Samayang’ while also managing the finances.

The 42-year-old suspect had been arrested in the Dematagoda area with a ‘Galkatas” firearm on a previous occasion.

The other suspect, Jagath Kushan Dilruk, a resident of Samagi Mawatha, Dedigama area and it is said that he is a member of the underworld gang of ‘Uru Juva’.

This 22-year-old was also a suspect in the murder of a man named Chamara in the Ranala area.

He is also currently a suspect in money laundering and drug trafficking in ‘Uru Juva’s drug network.