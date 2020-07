Colombo bound lane on the Southern Expressway between Imaduwa and Pinnaduwa has been opened.

The Colombo bound lane on the Southern Expressway was temporarily closed in the morning due to a soil embankment collapsing on the highway disrupting the traffic flow,



However, the police stated that the traffic on the lane from Colombo to Matara would functions as usual.



Therefore the Southern Expressway will now function without and disruption.