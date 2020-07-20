Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,728

Four (04) more persons, a close contact of a Rajanganaya infected patient & 03 returnees from Saudi Arabia tested positive for Covid-19 increasing the total in SL to 2,728.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-July-20| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 2,728



Recovered and discharged – 2,041

Active cases – 676

New Cases for the day – 04*

Total Deaths – 11

Date New patients

in July 20 -July 04* 19 -July 20* 18 -July 07 17 -July 10 16 -July 13 15 -July 09 14 -July 19 13 -July 29 12 -July 106 11 -July 57 10 -July 300 09 -July 60 08 -July 13 07 -July 04 06 -July 01 05 -July 02 04 -July 05 03 -July 03 02 -July 12 01 -July 07

* on going data to be updated