32-year-old female lecturer dies in hospital, was attacked by a wild Elephant last night at the University

A 32-year-old female lecturer of the Kilinochchi Faculty of Technology affiliated to the Jaffna University who was hospitalized after being attacked by a wild elephant last night (19), has succumbed to her injuries at the Jaffna hospital today.



According to the Police the wild elephant had attacked the lecturer who was residing at the Kilinochchi Faculty of Technology of the Jaffna University in the Aravialnagar area in Kilinochchi.



She was a resident of the Kelanimulla area in Kelaniya.



The lecturer was initially admitted to the Kilinochchi Hospital and later transferred to the Jaffna Hospital for further treatment.