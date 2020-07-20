Weather update around the country - 11,000 people affected in Galle

The Meteorology department states that further thundershowers are expected in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, North Western and Uva provinces.



The Department said that heavy showers exceeding 100 mm could be expected in some places.



Landslide warnings

Meanwhile, landslide warnings have been issued for Colombo, Kalutara, Kegalle, Ratnapura and Galle districts.



Galle District

Nearly 11,000 people in 12 Divisional Secretariat Divisions in the Galle District have been affected by the rains.



Meanwhile, the Galle - Baddegama road in Hirimbura and Kahaduwawatta areas were inundated due to heavy rains.



Colombo District

Meanwhile, the Kirulapone junction was inundated due to heavy rains this morning and traffic on the High-Level Road was severely disrupted.



Highest rainfall

Dehiowita in the Kegalle District has received the highest rainfall of 219 mm in the last 24 hours.

Rainfall of 160 mm of rain was reported from the Hiyare area in Galle.

Rainfall of 137.5 mm of rainfall was recorded in the Ethkandura area in the Galle District

Rainfall of 117 mm in the Meegahatenna area in the Kalutara District was reported.



Wind conditions

The Meteorological Department also issued a statement regarding the wind conditions in the sea areas around the island this morning.



It is reported that there could be showers or thundershowers in the southern seas due to the active cloud system in the southern seas off the island.



Extreme levels of rain are expected in some parts of the country and winds of up to 70 to 80 kilometers per hour are expected.



Sea areas

In the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle the wind speed may increase up to 50 to 60 kmph. Due to this the Meteorological Department warns to be vigilant while engaging in fishing and naval activities in those sea areas.