Kosgoda+Tharaka+threatens+prison+officials+saying+my+network+is+still+active+

The CID has commenced an investigation into the death threats made by Kosgoda Tharaka, a drug dealer detained at the Boossa Prison, to three senior officers of the Prisons Department.



A senior spokesman of the prison headquarters stated that a team of officers had recorded statements from the relevant prison officials today.



Several inmates of the Boossa Prison, including Kosgoda Tharaka, went on a hunger strike recently demanding an extension of their stay outside the cell.



Later the Commissioner General of Prisons - Administration Chandana Ekanayake, Commissioner of Prisons - Thusitha Uduwara and Assistant Superintendent of Police Prasad Premathilaka visited the Boossa Prison to inquire into the matter.



The officers had separate discussions with the detainees. They have said that they have guns, that they have people and their network is active. Kosgoda Tharaka had also threatened these officers with death.



The Mirihana Divisional Anti-Corruption Unit today arrested two persons named Roda and Naliya with heroin in connection with the drug trafficking of Podi Thilina, a member of an organized crime gang.



The suspects, aged 32 and 35, were arrested in the Hanwella - Diddeniya area.