ICC has postponed the 2020 men's T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia

The ICC has postponed the 2020 men's T20 World Cup by a year due the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament, was originally scheduled to be held in Australia between October 18 and November 15.

In May, the ICC said that reports of "a postponement" of the T20 World Cup is inaccurate and planning for the event continues whilst a number of contingency plans are being explored.

The ICC Board has met several times and was meant to make a final decision on the T20 World Cup during a meeting on June 10, but eventually deferred the call.

