Nine+rare+rhinoceroses+have+drowned+in+the+past+10+days+in+India

The monsoon rains in the Indian state of Assam have killed at least 84 people and displaced 2.75 million people, according to Indian media.



Also, Assam authorities have launched an operation to find the bodies of nine rare rhinoceroses that have drowned in the past 10 days.



Meanwhile, ten people were killed in a lightning strike in Bihar.



More than 160 people have been killed by lightning in Bihar in the last three weeks.