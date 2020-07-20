සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Military uniforms, live ammunition & sharp weapons discovered

Monday, 20 July 2020 - 20:49

Military+uniforms%2C+live+ammunition+%26+sharp+weapons+discovered
Several military uniforms, live ammunition & sharp weapons discovered, hidden underground at a house in Walasmulla, Bowala.
President sets target for officials to increase fallen pepper price
President sets target for officials to increase fallen pepper price
Monday, 20 July 2020 - 20:19

Before 2015 price of pepper per kilo gram stood between Rs. 1,500-1,300. However, it had now come down to Rs. 450-500. The price of raw pepper per kilo... Read More

ICC has postponed the 2020 men's T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia
ICC has postponed the 2020 men's T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia
Monday, 20 July 2020 - 20:06

The ICC has postponed the 2020 men's T20 World Cup by a year due the Covid-19 pandemic. The tournament, was originally scheduled to be held in Australia... Read More

Kosgoda Tharaka threatens prison officials saying my network is still active
Kosgoda Tharaka threatens prison officials saying my network is still active
Monday, 20 July 2020 - 20:17

The CID has commenced an investigation into the death threats made by Kosgoda Tharaka, a drug dealer detained at the Boossa Prison, to three senior officers... Read More


logo

Trending News

Fatal accident on Nugegoda Flyover - one dead and two critically injured (Video/Photos)
20 July 2020
Fatal accident on Nugegoda Flyover - one dead and two critically injured (Video/Photos)
GCE A/L and year 5 Scholarship exams dates released- Exams in October -Ministry of education
20 July 2020
GCE A/L and year 5 Scholarship exams dates released- Exams in October -Ministry of education
Nugegoda flyover accident latest CCTV Footage - The private bus was overtaking another bus, Army soldier killed
20 July 2020
Nugegoda flyover accident latest CCTV Footage - The private bus was overtaking another bus, Army soldier killed
Rains to continue for the next 12 hours - Advisory for Heavy Rain issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre
20 July 2020
Rains to continue for the next 12 hours - Advisory for Heavy Rain issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre
32 year old female lecturer attacked by a wild elephant at the University premises
20 July 2020
32 year old female lecturer attacked by a wild elephant at the University premises

International News

Lucknow in India under lock down from today
20 July 2020
Lucknow in India under lock down from today
US Navy is conducting a rare military exercise in the South China Sea
20 July 2020
US Navy is conducting a rare military exercise in the South China Sea
France opens arson probe after fire at cathedral in Nantes
19 July 2020
France opens arson probe after fire at cathedral in Nantes
Seven Panama youths killed in attack near lake
19 July 2020
Seven Panama youths killed in attack near lake
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.