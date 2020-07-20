Legal action will be taken against all those who destroyed the ancient ruins of Kurunegala irrespective of their rank - PM (Video)





The Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that all those involved in the destruction of the ancient ruins of the city of Kurunegala will be dealt with legally irrespective of their rank.



The Prime Minister stated this while participating in a public meeting held in Badalkumbura area in Moneragala.



A public meeting to confirm the victory of the Sri Lanka Podua Jana Peramuna in the forthcoming general election was held under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Badalkumbura in Moneragala yesterday afternoon.