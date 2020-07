UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the present government will try to even blame the king who built the Kurunegala royal pavilion for its demolition.



He was speaking at a function held at the Colombo Public Library Auditorium today.



The book titled 'Thotagamuwe Gunawardena Wickramasinghe Parapura' written by Somadasa Abeywickrema was unveiled at the Colombo Public Library Auditorium this afternoon.