Navin Dissanayake's revelation about an underlying motive of Patali Champika Ranawaka (Video)

Monday, 20 July 2020 - 23:49

UNP National Organizer Navin Dissanayake says that Patali Champika Ranawaka's underlying objective is to lure members to Sajith Premadasa 's group.

Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle stated that the existing laws will have to be changed to carry out large scale projects as promised in the vision of prosperity.

Former parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa addressing a public meeting stated that the 19th amendment as well as the covid-19 will be defeated in the future.

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka stated that a country cannot move forward without a parliament.

Addressing a public meeting held today, Minister Prasanna Ranatunga stated to only vote for candidates who have obtained membership of the Podu Jana Peramuna.

Addressing a public meeting, former President Maithripala Sirisena stated that Pohottuwa and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party are in brotherhood and that the United National Party is another brother to add on to it.
Monday, 20 July 2020 - 23:22

Rishad did not come to CID despite 3 written notifications (Video)
Monday, 20 July 2020 - 23:26

Elephant enters the Southern Expressway suddenly (Video)
Monday, 20 July 2020 - 23:28

Fatal accident on Nugegoda Flyover - one dead and two critically injured (Video/Photos)
20 July 2020
GCE A/L and year 5 Scholarship exams dates released- Exams in October -Ministry of education
20 July 2020
Nugegoda flyover accident latest CCTV Footage - The private bus was overtaking another bus, Army soldier killed
20 July 2020
Rains to continue for the next 12 hours - Advisory for Heavy Rain issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre
20 July 2020
32 year old female lecturer attacked by a wild elephant at the University premises
20 July 2020
Lucknow in India under lock down from today
20 July 2020
US Navy is conducting a rare military exercise in the South China Sea
20 July 2020
France opens arson probe after fire at cathedral in Nantes
19 July 2020
Seven Panama youths killed in attack near lake
19 July 2020
