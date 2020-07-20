Navin Dissanayake's revelation about an underlying motive of Patali Champika Ranawaka (Video)

UNP National Organizer Navin Dissanayake says that Patali Champika Ranawaka's underlying objective is to lure members to Sajith Premadasa 's group.

Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle stated that the existing laws will have to be changed to carry out large scale projects as promised in the vision of prosperity.

Former parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa addressing a public meeting stated that the 19th amendment as well as the covid-19 will be defeated in the future.

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka stated that a country cannot move forward without a parliament.

Addressing a public meeting held today, Minister Prasanna Ranatunga stated to only vote for candidates who have obtained membership of the Podu Jana Peramuna.

Addressing a public meeting, former President Maithripala Sirisena stated that Pohottuwa and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party are in brotherhood and that the United National Party is another brother to add on to it.