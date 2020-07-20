Elephant enters the Southern Expressway suddenly (Video)

A video of an elephant entering the Southern Expressway suddenly is being circulated on social media.
It is reported that this incident took place near the Mattala Expressway entrance.
Monday, 20 July 2020 - 23:28
22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires... Read More
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) says that former Member of Parliament Rishad Bathiudeen is aware of the circumstances surrounding the Cinnamon... Read More
The carcass of a mountain leopard was found in the Mapakanda area in Nawalapitiya after being caught in a snare set up by poachers. Several mountain... Read More