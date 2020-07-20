සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Rishad did not come to CID despite 3 written notifications (Video)

Monday, 20 July 2020 - 23:26

Rishad+did+not+come+to+CID+despite+3+written+notifications+%28Video%29


The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) says that former Member of Parliament Rishad Bathiudeen is aware of the circumstances surrounding the Cinnamon Grand bomb blast during the Easter Sunday series of terrorist attacks.

A statement has to be made in this regard, but Rishad Bathiudeen, who did not appear on three occasions, had been infromed in writing to appear before the CID but he did not appear today.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has sent a letter to the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) asking him to postpone investigations into Rishad Bathiudeen, a leader of a well-known political party, as his election campaign has been hampered by repeated summonses to the CID.
"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - 14th millionaire from Mannar (Video)
Monday, 20 July 2020 - 23:22

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires... Read More

Elephant enters the Southern Expressway suddenly (Video)
Elephant enters the Southern Expressway suddenly (Video)
Monday, 20 July 2020 - 23:28

A video of an elephant entering the Southern Expressway suddenly is being circulated on social media.It is reported that this incident took place... Read More

Another mountain leopard destroyed (video)
Another mountain leopard destroyed (video)
Monday, 20 July 2020 - 23:41

The carcass of a mountain leopard was found in the Mapakanda area in Nawalapitiya after being caught in a snare set up by poachers. Several mountain... Read More


logo

Trending News

Fatal accident on Nugegoda Flyover - one dead and two critically injured (Video/Photos)
20 July 2020
Fatal accident on Nugegoda Flyover - one dead and two critically injured (Video/Photos)
GCE A/L and year 5 Scholarship exams dates released- Exams in October -Ministry of education
20 July 2020
GCE A/L and year 5 Scholarship exams dates released- Exams in October -Ministry of education
Nugegoda flyover accident latest CCTV Footage - The private bus was overtaking another bus, Army soldier killed
20 July 2020
Nugegoda flyover accident latest CCTV Footage - The private bus was overtaking another bus, Army soldier killed
Rains to continue for the next 12 hours - Advisory for Heavy Rain issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre
20 July 2020
Rains to continue for the next 12 hours - Advisory for Heavy Rain issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre
32 year old female lecturer attacked by a wild elephant at the University premises
20 July 2020
32 year old female lecturer attacked by a wild elephant at the University premises

International News

Lucknow in India under lock down from today
20 July 2020
Lucknow in India under lock down from today
US Navy is conducting a rare military exercise in the South China Sea
20 July 2020
US Navy is conducting a rare military exercise in the South China Sea
France opens arson probe after fire at cathedral in Nantes
19 July 2020
France opens arson probe after fire at cathedral in Nantes
Seven Panama youths killed in attack near lake
19 July 2020
Seven Panama youths killed in attack near lake
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.