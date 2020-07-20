Rishad did not come to CID despite 3 written notifications (Video)





The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) says that former Member of Parliament Rishad Bathiudeen is aware of the circumstances surrounding the Cinnamon Grand bomb blast during the Easter Sunday series of terrorist attacks.



A statement has to be made in this regard, but Rishad Bathiudeen, who did not appear on three occasions, had been infromed in writing to appear before the CID but he did not appear today.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission has sent a letter to the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) asking him to postpone investigations into Rishad Bathiudeen, a leader of a well-known political party, as his election campaign has been hampered by repeated summonses to the CID.