Showers+or+thundershowers+predicted+today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces today (21), says the Department of Meteorology.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.



Fairly heavy falls of more than 50 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and Uva provinces.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.