17+top+police+officers+transferred

Seventeen top police officers have been transferred on service requirements.
They are a senior SP, an SP, nine ASPs, four chief Inspectors and two Inspectors.
The transfers have been given with the approval of the Police Commission and the consent of the Election Commission, says the office of the police media spokesman.
