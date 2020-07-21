PHIs+continue+strike+as+six+Covid-19+cases+reported+yesterday

With six Covid-19 patients being reported yesterday (20), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,730.



Five of the latest cases are arrivals from Saudi Arabia under quarantine and the other is a contact from Rajanganaya of an infected person at the drug rehabilitation centre at Kandakadu.



Meanwhile, public health inspectors are staying away from Covid-19 prevention duties for a sixth day.



Dengue prevention assistants are also following suit in support of the PHIs since yesterday, secretary of their association Suranga Darshana told Hiru News.