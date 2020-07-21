Postal+voting+for+General+Election+ends+today

Today (21) is the final day of postal voting at the 05 August General Election.



According to the Election Commission, eligible postal voters who could not vote until now can use this opportunity.



Seven days in all have been allocated for postal voting since 13 July.



A postal voting date for Rajanganaya divisional secretariat area, where postal voting was postponed following the finding of a Covid-19 patient, is to be announced today.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission requests all parties and independent groups contesting the election to refrain from campaigning at religious places.



This follows complaints that such campaigning was taking place in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Hambantota and Ampara.



As per clause 79 of the Parliamentary Elections Act no. 01 of 1981, campaigning at religious places is a punishable offence.