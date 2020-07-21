සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Kap planting takes place for Kandy Esala Pageant

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 9:14

Kap+planting+takes+place+for+Kandy+Esala+Pageant
The Kap Planting for the Esala Pageant of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy took place at an auspicious time at dawn today (21).

The Kaps were taken in procession yesterday afternoon to be planted at the four Devales.

Accordingly, the five internal Perahera of the Pageant begins today.

The first Kumbal Perahera takes place from 25 to 29 July, followed by the first Randoli Perahera parading the streets on 30 July.

The final Randoli Perahera takes place on 03 August.

Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela said the Pageant would take place without public participation.

In Kataragama, the annual Esala Pageant of the Ruhunu Kataragama Devale begins today with the first Perahera.

The Pageant concludes with the water-cutting ceremony on 04 August.

It too, will be conducted without public participation.
HIRU TV Sri Lanka's number one news broadcast will commence its Noon News from today at 11.55 AM
HIRU TV Sri Lanka's number one news broadcast will commence its Noon News from today at 11.55 AM
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 11:21

HIRU TV Sri Lanka's number one news broadcast will commence its Noon News from today at 11.55 AMThe news broadcasts will also be streamed live on YouTube. Read More

Dalukotuwe Neil arrested with pistol, cartridges
Dalukotuwe Neil arrested with pistol, cartridges
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 11:14

A man was taken into custody with firearms and cartridges by the STF at Daluwakotuwa in Kochchikade, Negombo yesterday (20).He has been identified as Neil... Read More

SJB’s appeal on UNP membership dismissed without hearing
SJB’s appeal on UNP membership dismissed without hearing
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 10:52

The Civil Appeal High Court of the Western Province today (21) dismissed without hearing an appeal by general secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Ranjith... Read More


logo

Trending News

Nugegoda flyover accident latest CCTV Footage - The private bus was overtaking another bus, Army soldier killed
20 July 2020
Nugegoda flyover accident latest CCTV Footage - The private bus was overtaking another bus, Army soldier killed
GCE A/L and year 5 Scholarship exams dates released- Exams in October -Ministry of education
20 July 2020
GCE A/L and year 5 Scholarship exams dates released- Exams in October -Ministry of education
32-year-old female lecturer dies in hospital, was attacked by a wild Elephant last night at the University
20 July 2020
32-year-old female lecturer dies in hospital, was attacked by a wild Elephant last night at the University
Kosgoda Tharaka threatens prison officials saying my network is still active
20 July 2020
Kosgoda Tharaka threatens prison officials saying my network is still active
Elephant enters the Southern Expressway suddenly (Video)
20 July 2020
Elephant enters the Southern Expressway suddenly (Video)

International News

Trump wears face mask, calls it “patriotic”
21 July 2020
Trump wears face mask, calls it “patriotic”
UK suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong
21 July 2020
UK suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong
Lucknow in India under lock down from today
20 July 2020
Lucknow in India under lock down from today
US Navy is conducting a rare military exercise in the South China Sea
20 July 2020
US Navy is conducting a rare military exercise in the South China Sea
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.