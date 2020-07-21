Kap+planting+takes+place+for+Kandy+Esala+Pageant

The Kap Planting for the Esala Pageant of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy took place at an auspicious time at dawn today (21).



The Kaps were taken in procession yesterday afternoon to be planted at the four Devales.



Accordingly, the five internal Perahera of the Pageant begins today.



The first Kumbal Perahera takes place from 25 to 29 July, followed by the first Randoli Perahera parading the streets on 30 July.



The final Randoli Perahera takes place on 03 August.



Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela said the Pageant would take place without public participation.



In Kataragama, the annual Esala Pageant of the Ruhunu Kataragama Devale begins today with the first Perahera.



The Pageant concludes with the water-cutting ceremony on 04 August.



It too, will be conducted without public participation.