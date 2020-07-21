UK+suspends+extradition+treaty+with+Hong+Kong

The UK government will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong "immediately and indefinitely", reports the BBC.



Announcing the move, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK "wants a positive relationship" with China.



But he said the "imposition" of the new security law in Hong Kong by Beijing was a "serious violation" of the country's international obligations.



Labour said it would support changes to the law, calling it a "step in the right direction".



The extradition treaty means that, if someone in Hong Kong is suspected of a crime in the UK, then the British authorities can ask Hong Kong to hand them over to face justice - and vice versa.



The UK fears the arrangement - which has been in place for more than 30 years - could see anyone it extradites to Hong Kong being sent on to China.