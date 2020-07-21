Gangster’s underworld bunker found in Walasmulla

An underground bunker with a cache of contraband items was found by the STF from a house at Bowala in Walasmulla yesterday (20).



It contained several Army uniforms, logos, 103 T-56 cartridges, a Galkatas firearm, a hand grenade and sharp weapons.



Preliminary investigations revealed the house belonged to an underworld operative.



A separate raid in the area netted a suspect, a 57-year-old, who is due to be produced before courts today.