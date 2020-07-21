Aerosol-based+drug+treatment+reduces+Covid-19+death+risk

An aerosol-based drug treatment could drastically reduce the number of new Covid-19 patients dying from the disease or requiring intensive care, preliminary results released by a British biotech firm show.



In a randomised trial of 100 patients, those who received an inhaled formula of the protein interferon beta were at 79 percent lower risk of developing severe disease compared to those who received a placebo.



They were also more than twice as likely to make a full recovery compared with the control group.



The firm behind the treatment, known as SNG001, said the preliminary results suggested "a major breakthrough" in the pandemic.



The results have not yet been peer-reviewed and the sample size is relatively small.



But if confirmed the treatment could revolutionise the way COVID-19 is dealt with in hospitals.