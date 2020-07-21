Over 5,800 persons presently under quarantine

A total of 5,819 persons are presently under quarantine at 53 centres being run by the three armed forces, says the National Operation Centre for the Prevention of Covid-19 Outbreak.



The centres at Punani and Minneriya are due to release 132 and 108 persons respectively today following the completion of their quarantine periods.



So far, 24,460 have completed their quarantine periods.



Meanwhile, 30 persons arrived from Doha, Qatar today, says the Hiru News correspondent.