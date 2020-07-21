India's Covid-19 tally crosses 1.1 million mark

More than 40,000 new Covid-19 infections were reported in India, capping the country’s deadliest week of the pandemic so far.
Already with the third largest number of Covid-19 cases worldwide, India saw a record single-day jump of 40,425 cases pushing its tally over 1,154,000.
As many as 681 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 27,500.
