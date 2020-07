UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe says he does not deny that a ‘crime’ had taken place in the Sri Lanka Central Bank bond issue in 2015.



He was participating in the ‘Salakuna’ programme of Hiru TV yesterday (20).



Wickremesinghe said an investigation should have been carried out to determine if the then CB governor Arjuna Mahendran and Perpetual Treasuries owner Arjun Aloysius had ties linked to the scam.