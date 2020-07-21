Autopsy+for+trapped+leopard+found+dead+on+coffee+tree

An autopsy is to be performed on a trapped female leopard (panthera pardus) that was found dead on a coffee tree at a Mapakanda jungle in Nawalapitiya.



Wildlife officials at Delhousie have obtained a court order for the purpose from the Nawalapitiya magistrate.



The body of the leopard aged around seven years has been referred to the Minipe veterinary surgeon’s office.



Caught in a trap set at a cultivation in the area, the leopard had managed to climb onto a coffee tree with the trap still crushing it on the belly.



An investigation is on to find the persons who had set the trap.