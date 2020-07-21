Trump wears face mask, calls it “patriotic”

President Donald Trump has tweeted an image of himself wearing a face mask with the presidential seal and indirectly called the act "patriotic".



It is a clear pivot away from his earlier reluctance to wear a facial covering in public.



More and more Americans have disapproved Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The US, the worst hit by the virus, has 3,961,000 infected persons and nearly 144,000 fatalities.